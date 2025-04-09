Newt talks with Rep. Russell Fry of South Carolina about the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing last week on “Judicial Overreach and Constitutional Limits on the Federal Courts.”

Newt discusses his recent testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on “Judicial Overreach and Constitutional Limits on the Federal Courts.” He is joined by Congressman Russell Fry (SC-7th), who shares his insights from the hearing and discusses legislative efforts, such as the “No Rogue Rulings Act,” aimed at curbing the power of district courts to issue nationwide injunctions. They discuss the increasing trend of nationwide injunctions issued by district judges, particularly during the Trump administration, and the implications of such actions on the balance of power among the branches of government. Their conversation also touches on the broader political climate, the role of the judiciary, and the importance of maintaining the separation of powers.

Guest:

Rep. Russell Fry

