Newt talks with Edward Fishman about his new book, “Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare.” They discuss the history of U.S. foreign policy over the past two decades, highlighting America's shift from globalization to economic warfare. Fishman explains how the United States has used its dominance in global finance and technology to develop economic weapons, which have been employed by successive presidents to address national security threats. Their conversation covers the effectiveness of sanctions, the impact of tariffs, and the potential for China to create an alternative reserve currency. Fishman also shares insights from historical figures, including former Secretary of the Treasury William Simon, and discusses the current geopolitical landscape, including strategies to pressure Russia and the implications of economic policies on global stability.

Guest:

Edward Fishman

Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare

