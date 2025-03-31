Newt talks with David Bahnsen, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of The Bahnsen Group, about President Trump’s trade and tariffs strategy.

Newt talks with David Bahnsen, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of The Bahnsen Group about his career, economic policies, and the current political climate. Bahnsen shares insights on the Trump administration's trade and tariffs strategies, the importance of tax cuts and regulatory reforms, and the potential for economic growth. He emphasizes the need for energy independence and the impact of housing costs on inflation. Their conversation also touches on the cultural and spiritual aspects necessary for America's long-term prosperity. Bahnsen highlights the significance of understanding market dynamics and the role of faith in shaping the nation's future.

DAVID L. BAHNSEN