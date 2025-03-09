Newt talks with Kevin Czinger, lead inventor, founder, and executive chairman of Czinger Vehicles and its parent company, Divergent Technologies.

Newt talks with Kevin Czinger, lead inventor, Founder, and Executive Chairman of Czinger Vehicles and its parent company, Divergent Technologies about his recent visit to the Divergent 3D factory in Torrance, California. They discuss Czinger's impressive background, from his working-class roots in Ohio to his achievements in football, military service, and law. Czinger shares his journey from Yale Law School to becoming a Deputy US Attorney and later joining Goldman Sachs. He explains his transition to founding Coda Automotive and eventually Divergent Technologies, focusing on sustainable production systems. Their conversation highlights Divergent's innovative manufacturing process, which integrates AI, 3D printing, and robotics to create advanced, lightweight structures for various industries, including automotive and aerospace. Czinger also discusses the development of the Czinger 21C, the world's fastest street-legal hypercar, and the potential of Divergent's technology to revolutionize the aerospace and defense industries.

Guest:

Kevin Czinger