Newt talks with Dr. Eric Cole, a renowned cybersecurity expert, entrepreneur, and author of “Cyber Crisis: Protecting Your Business from Real Threats in the Virtual World.” Dr. Cole discusses the pervasive issue of cybersecurity threats, highlighting the frequent breaches by foreign entities such as Chinese, Russian, and Iranian hackers. He emphasizes the need for federal cybersecurity laws in the U.S. and the importance of redesigning systems to protect against vulnerabilities. Their conversation covers the global nature of cyber warfare, the inadequacy of current U.S. cybersecurity measures, and the necessity for a comprehensive overhaul of the nation's cyber infrastructure. Dr. Cole provides practical advice for individuals to enhance their own cybersecurity, such as using two-factor authentication, minimizing the use of free apps, and avoiding clicking on suspicious links.

Dr. Eric Cole

Cyber Crisis: Protecting Your Business from Real Threats in the Virtual World