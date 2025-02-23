Newt talks with bestselling author Robert D. Kaplan about his new book, “Waste Land: A World in Permanent Crisis”

Newt talks with bestselling author Robert D. Kaplan about his new book, “Waste Land: A World in Permanent Crisis,” which explores the current global landscape marked by war, climate change, technological advancements, and geopolitical tensions. Kaplan argues that the interconnectedness of today's world, driven by technology and urbanization, means that crises in one country can quickly become global issues. He suggests that prioritizing order and stable governance over mass democracy could prevent future chaos. Their conversation also delves into historical parallels with the Weimar Republic, the impact of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on global perceptions, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Kaplan emphasizes the importance of constructive pessimism in foreign policy and highlights the unique challenges faced by Israel in the Middle East.

Guest:

Robert Kaplan

Waste Land: A World in Permanent Crisis