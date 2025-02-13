Newt talks with the head of AI Policy at the Abundance Institute Neil Chilson about the AI Summit in France.

Vice President JD Vance attended an AI summit in France, where he emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to American technological leadership in AI. Newt’s guest is Neil Chilson, head of AI policy at the Abundance Institute. They discuss various emergent technologies, including quantum computing, biotechnology, and small modular reactors. Chilson highlights the shift in focus at the AI Summit from safety concerns to ensuring global competitiveness and inclusion in AI advancements. Their discussion also addresses the regulatory landscape in the US and Europe, the global AI race, and the rivalry between Elon Musk and Sam Altman over OpenAI. Chilson emphasizes the importance of maintaining a pro-innovation environment in the US to stay ahead in the AI race.

Guest:

Neil Chilson