President Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House to discuss a second phase of a ceasefire deal with Hamas and the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza. The meeting also highlighted Trump's controversial proposal for the U.S. to take over and "own" the Gaza Strip. Newt’s guest is Israel Ellis, author of "The Wake Up Call: Global Jihad and the Rise of Antisemitism in a World Gone MAD." They discuss the significance of Netanyahu's visit, Trump's unwavering support for Israel, and the broader implications for peace and security in the Middle East. Ellis emphasizes the need for a tough stance against terrorism, the importance of education in eradicating hate, and the potential for Gaza to become a prosperous region. They also discuss the alarming rise of antisemitism on American campuses and the broader geopolitical challenges facing Israel and the Jewish community.

