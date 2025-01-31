Newt talks with Representative Chip Roy about his new report, “The Case for Healthcare Freedom: A System for a Healthier America.”

Newt talks with Representative Chip Roy about his new report, “The Case for Healthcare Freedom: A System for a Healthier America,” which outlines a plan for healthcare reform in the United States. The report advocates for empowering patients and doctors rather than insurance companies and bureaucrats, promoting the use of health savings accounts, direct primary care, and a competitive insurance market. Rep. Roy emphasizes the need for price transparency and reducing regulatory barriers to foster competition and lower healthcare costs. He also highlights the importance of addressing the root causes of poor health, such as diet and lifestyle, and providing accurate, science-based information to the public. Their conversation also addresses the broader implications of healthcare reform for the federal budget and the potential for a transformative shift in the healthcare system.

Guest:

Rep. Chip Roy