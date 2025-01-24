Newt talks with Chad Wolf about President Donald J. Trump's commitment to securing the U.S. southern border and reforming immigration policies to protect American citizens.

Newt talks with Chad Wolf, Executive Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Chair, Center for Homeland Security and Immigration, American First Policy Institute, about President Donald J. Trump's unprecedented number of executive orders signed on his first day in office, focusing on immigration and border security. Trump declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, emphasizing the need for a physical wall and other security measures. Wolf shares his insights on the impact of these executive orders and the challenges he faced during the transition to the Biden administration. Wolf highlights the importance of maintaining strict immigration policies, the role of the military in border security, and the necessity of cooperation with the Mexican government to combat cartels. Their discussion also covers the controversial end of birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants, the need for federal agencies to identify non-cooperative countries, and the reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Guest:

The Honorable Chad Wolf