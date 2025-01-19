Newt talks with Congressman James Comer, about his new book, “All the President’s Money: Investigating the Secret Foreign Schemes That Made the Biden Family Rich.”

Newt talks with Congressman James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, about his new book, "All the President's Money," which investigates the financial activities of the Biden family. The book delves into allegations of corruption, influence peddling, and money laundering, focusing on the period when Joe Biden was Vice President. Comer reveals that significant amounts of money were transferred to various Biden family members through a series of LLCs and shell companies, often following meetings between Joe Biden and foreign individuals. The investigation uncovered that most of these transactions occurred while Biden was Vice President, contradicting previous claims. The book also highlights the role of Hunter Biden, who, despite not having a traditional job, received millions of dollars from foreign entities. Comer criticizes the media and government agencies for their lack of action and transparency, suggesting a two-tier system of justice. He advocates for greater transparency and accountability in the financial dealings of elected officials and their families.

James Comer

All the President’s Money: Investigating the Secret Foreign Schemes That Made the Biden Family Rich