Newt talks with Mayor Alex Rounaghi and Fire Chief Niko King from the City of Laguna Beach, California about the devastating fires in Los Angeles County, which have burned over 40,000 acres, resulting in at least 24 deaths and the displacement of more than 100,000 people. The fires have destroyed over 12,000 structures, including homes, businesses, and schools. Mayor Rounaghi and Chief King share their experiences and insights on the fires, their causes, and the challenges faced by firefighters. They discuss the importance of fire safety measures, such as fuel modification and the use of goats for vegetation management, as well as the need for improved infrastructure and local water reliability. Their conversation also touches on the complexities of insurance in high-risk areas and the necessity of regulatory reforms to expedite rebuilding efforts.

Guest:

Mayor Alex Rounaghi

Fire Chief Niko King