Newt talks with Xi Van Fleet, a Chinese immigrant who shares her experiences growing up during China's Cultural Revolution and her journey to America. They discuss the premiere of the documentary "Journey to America" on PBS, which celebrates the achievements of nine immigrants, including Van Fleet. She recounts the chaos of the Cultural Revolution, her struggles under Mao's regime, and her eventual escape to the United States. Van Fleet emphasizes the importance of legal immigration and the need for immigrants to assimilate and appreciate American values. The documentary aims to showcase the diverse contributions of immigrants to the United States. “Journey to America” is streaming now on PBS.org and the PBS App.

Guest:

Xi Van Fleet