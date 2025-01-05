Newt talks with Quincy Institute Middle East Program Deputy Director Adam Weinstein about the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans.

Newt talks with Adam Weinstein, Deputy Director of the Middle East Program at the Quincy Institute, about the tragic event on New Year’s Day when a speeding pickup truck, driven by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, New Orleans, killing 14 and injuring 30. The incident, now considered a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, raises concerns about the threat of lone wolf actors in the U.S. Weinstein provides insights into ISIS's tactics, recruitment strategies, and the broader implications of such attacks. Their conversation also focuses on the challenges of combating radical Islamist groups, the mental health crisis among veterans, and the need for a more diplomacy-focused U.S. foreign policy.

Guest:

Adam Weinstein