Newt talks with Yaakov Katz, the former editor-in-chief of "The Jerusalem Post," about the historic collapse of the Assad family's 53-year rule in Syria, marking a significant moment 14 years after the Syrian civil war began. Opposition forces declared Syria liberated from President Bashar al-Assad's rule. Katz provides insights into the Assad family's history, the dynamics of the Syrian civil war, and the implications for Syria and the broader Middle East. Katz discusses the Assad regime's brutal tactics, including the use of chemical weapons, and the complex geopolitical landscape involving various factions and international players like the U.S., Russia, Turkey, and Iran. They also discuss Israel's strategic interests and military actions in the region, the role of Kurdish forces, and the potential future of Syria under new leadership.

Yaakov Katz