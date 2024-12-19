Newt talks with Dr. Matthew Petrusek, Senior Director of the Word on Fire Institute, about why Americans are rediscovering faith.

Newt talks with Dr. Matthew Petrusek, Senior Director of the Word on Fire Institute, about why Americans are rediscovering faith. Their discussion centers around the Word on Fire Institute, a nonprofit global media apostolate supporting Bishop Robert Barron's work to draw people into or back to the Catholic faith. They discuss the significant increase in Bible sales in the United States, attributing it to an organic cultural shift. They also explore the rediscovery of faith among Americans, particularly young people, and the impact of secularism on society. Dr. Petrusek highlights the Institute's mission to evangelize both within and outside the church, using modern digital platforms to reach a broader audience.

Dr. Matthew Petrusek