Newt talks with former Congressman Christopher Cox about his new book, "Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn.”

Newt talks with former Congressman Chris Cox about his new book, "Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn," which offers a comprehensive reassessment of Woodrow Wilson's life and his controversial roles in the movements for racial equality and women's suffrage. Their conversation covers Wilson's complex legacy, highlighting his deep-seated prejudices and their impact on 20th century America. Cox shares insights from his extensive research, including Wilson's evolving stance on women's suffrage and his staunch support for segregation. The discussion also covers Wilson's health issues, which significantly affected his presidency, and the political dynamics of his era. Cox provides a nuanced view of Wilson, portraying him as a flawed, yet influential figure in American history.

Guest:

Congressman Christopher Cox

Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn