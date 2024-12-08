Newt talks with Congressman Mark Green about his new book, "We Before Me: The Advantage of Putting Others Before Self."

Newt talks with Congressman Mark Green about his new book, "We Before Me: The Advantage of Putting Others Before Self," which emphasizes the importance of selflessness in healing the divisions within America. Green shares personal stories from his childhood, influenced by his father's perseverance despite a severe handicap, and how these values shaped his career in the military, healthcare, business, and politics. He reflects on his time at West Point, his service in the Army, including his role in capturing Saddam Hussein, and his transition to Congress. Green also talks about founding the Reagan-O'Neill Club to foster bipartisan relationships in the House and his efforts to address border security and immigration issues. Their conversation highlights Green's belief in the power of unity and selflessness to overcome national challenges.

