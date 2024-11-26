Newt talks with Thomas Pack about Palladium Pictures' incubator program, a new initiative designed to support and mentor emerging right-of-center filmmakers.

The new initiative is designed to support and mentor emerging right-of-center filmmakers. The program provides participants with funding, mentorship, and assistance in distribution and marketing for their short documentary projects. Applications for the 2025 class of incubator fellows are currently open, with a deadline of December 5th, 2024. Pack discusses the program's goals and highlights the first four films produced through the incubator: "High Country Murder," a true crime documentary; "The Bird and the Bee," about the Babylon Bee's conflict with Twitter; "Spares," which explores embryonic adoption; and "The Secret Game," detailing the first interracial basketball game in the 1940s. The program aims to foster a new generation of filmmakers who can contribute to the cultural conversation from a conservative perspective.

Guest:

Thomas Pack