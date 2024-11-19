Newt talks with David Trulio, President and CEO of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, about the 35 th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Newt’s guest is David Trulio, President and CEO of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. They discuss the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and President Ronald Reagan's pivotal "Tear Down This Wall" speech at the Brandenburg Gate in 1987. The conversation highlights Reagan's strategic vision, his commitment to peace through strength, and his influence on the eventual dissolution of the Soviet Union. Trulio also discusses the Reagan Library's role in preserving and promoting Reagan's principles and legacy, including upcoming exhibitions on the Dead Sea Scrolls. Their discussion highlights Reagan's impact on American history, his economic policies, and his contributions to global freedom and democracy.

Guest:

David Trulio