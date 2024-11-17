Newt talks with Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota who President-elect Trump recently appointed to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security.

Newt’s guest is a rising star in the Republican party, and newly nominated Homeland Security head Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota. Her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in her state has made her widely known. She’s been serving the people of South Dakota in public office since 2007. She is a wife, a mother, and a lifelong rancher, farmer and small business owner. Growing up on a ranch she learned a lot of life lessons and she’s sharing them in this episode.

Guest:

Kristi Noem