Newt talks with Vivek Ramaswamy, President-Elect Donald J. Trump’s new co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency. His latest book is “Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence.” Vivek suggests hardship is now equated with victimhood. The pursuit of excellence and exceptionalism are at the heart of American identity, and the disappearance of these ideals in our country leaves a deep moral and cultural vacuum in its wake. But the solution isn’t to simply complain about it. It’s to revive a new cultural movement in America that puts excellence first again.

Guest:

Vivek Ramaswamy