Newt talks with Brooke Rollins, President and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, about the recent election victory of President-elect Donald J. Trump and the Republican control of the Senate and House. They discuss Trump's plans for his first 100 days in office, Rollins' extensive background in policy and her role in shaping the America First agenda. Rollins shares insights on her experience working with Trump, the establishment of the America First Policy Institute, and the strategic efforts to prepare for a second term. They also touch on the importance of collaboration among conservative organizations and the challenges posed by the radical left. Their conversation highlights the commitment to advancing policies that prioritize American interests, and the groundwork laid for future governance.

Guest:

Brooke Rollins