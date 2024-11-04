Newt talks with pollster Seth Keshel about the election.

Newt talks with pollster Seth Keshel, who provides an in-depth analysis of the upcoming election. Keshel discusses his unique approach to studying polling data, focusing on swing states, low propensity voters, and early voting trends. He shares insights from his military intelligence background and how it aids his understanding of complex data. Kessel predicts significant Republican gains in key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Florida, attributing shifts to voter registration trends and demographic changes. He also highlights the impact of urban and suburban voting patterns, particularly in states like Texas and Nevada. Keshel's analysis suggests a strong performance for Trump, potentially leading to a decisive victory. They conclude with a discussion on the importance of voter turnout and the role of media narratives in shaping election outcomes. Follow his Substack.

Guest:

Seth Keshel