Newt talks with Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary and host of “The Sean Spicer Show” podcast. Spicer shares his extensive experience in politics, discussing the latest polling, campaign strategies, and the potential outcomes of the election. He highlights the importance of early voting trends, the impact of new media, and the dynamics in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada. The conversation also touches on the media's role and the challenges of election logistics. Spicer's new book, "Radical Nation," and his daily show “The Morning Meeting” on 2WAY are also mentioned as valuable resources for political insights.

Guest:

Sean Spicer