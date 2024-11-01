Newt talks with John Solomon, editor-in-chief of "Just the News", about the breaking news story regarding ActBlue fundraising.

Newt discusses a breaking news story with investigative reporter John Solomon, editor-in-chief of "Just the News". The story centers on allegations of suspicious activity tied to Democrat fundraising through the platform ActBlue. Concerns have been raised about potential foreign interference from countries like China, Iran, Venezuela, and Russia, who may be funneling illicit money to Democrat candidates. Solomon explains the mechanics of ActBlue and WinRed, the Republican counterpart, and highlights the lack of transparency and potential for money laundering due to the absence of certain security measures like the CVV code on credit card transactions. The discussion also touches on ongoing investigations by Congress and multiple state attorneys general into these allegations.

Guest:

John Solomon