Newt talks with Ken Timmerman, a former war correspondent and investigative reporter, about his experiences and insights into international terrorism, intelligence operations, and Middle Eastern geopolitics. Timmerman recounts his harrowing experience of being held hostage by Palestinians in Beirut, which led to a profound personal transformation. Timmerman also delves into his investigative work on Iran's nuclear program, highlighting the significant intelligence coup by Mossad in uncovering Iran's nuclear archive. He expresses concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities and the potential threat they pose. Timmerman emphasizes the need for the U.S. to support the Iranian people in overthrowing the regime and the potential impact of eliminating the Iranian regime on Middle Eastern stability. His new book is, "The Iran House: Tales of Revolution, Persecution, War, and Intrigue.”

Guest:

Ken Timmerman

The Iran House: Tales of Revolution, Persecution, War, and Intrigue.