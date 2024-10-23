Newt talks with Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, about his new book "Rights and Freedoms in Peril: An Investigative Report on the Left's Attack on America.”

Newt talks with Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, about his new book "Rights and Freedoms in Peril: An Investigative Report on the Left's Attack on America." They discuss the progressive movement's impact on American institutions, government accountability, and corruption. Fitton shares his background and the origins of Judicial Watch, emphasizing the importance of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in exposing government misconduct. They also delve into issues like election integrity, DEI programs in military academies, and the Biden administration's border policies. Fitton highlights the ongoing challenges and the need for leadership to address these critical issues.

Guest:

Tom Fitton

Rights and Freedoms in Peril: An Investigative Report on the Left's Attack on America