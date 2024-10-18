Newt talks with Coach Joe Kennedy about the new film about his life, “Average Joe.”

Newt talks with high school football coach and U.S. Marine veteran Joe Kennedy. He shares his journey from a troubled childhood in foster care to a 20-year career in the Marine Corps, and his subsequent battle for religious freedom. Kennedy discusses his commitment to public prayer after football games, which led to his dismissal and a prolonged legal fight that culminated in a U.S. Supreme Court victory affirming his right to pray publicly. He reflects on the personal and community impact of his case, his faith, and the making of the film "Average Joe," which chronicles his story. Buy tickets for “Average Joe” here: https://averagejoemovie.com

Guest:

Coach Joe Kennedy

Average Joe