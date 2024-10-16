Newt talks with Mike Fitz about the annual contest, “Fat Bear Week” at Katmai National Park.

Newt talks with former National Park Service Ranger, Michael Fitz, about his experiences and insights on “Fat Bear Week” at Katmai National Park and his book, "The Bears of Brooks Falls: Wildlife and Survival on Alaska's Brooks River." Fitz highlights the unique behaviors and personalities of brown bears, the significance of salmon runs, and the role of webcams in connecting people to wildlife. Fitz also delves into the origins and popularity of “Fat Bear Week,” an event celebrating the bears' preparation for hibernation. Additionally, he touches on his current work with explore.org, a platform offering live nature cams worldwide, and the importance of preserving natural habitats for species like polar bears. The conversation underscores the fascinating and sometimes harsh realities of the bear world, while promoting wildlife conservation and education.

New York Times article: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/04/us/fat-bear-week.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare&sgrp=c-cb

Fat Bear Week website: https://explore.org/fat-bear-week-schedule

Link to Mike Fitz website: https://fitznaturalist.com

Note: The October 8th contest winner is #128 Grazer

Guest:

Michael Fitz

The Bears of Brooks Falls: Wildlife and Survival on Alaska's Brooks River