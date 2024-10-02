Newt talks with Captain Tom Burbage about his new book with the Calvert Task Group, “Don’t Give Up the Ship.”

How are progressive politics eroding core military values and their readiness to defend our nation? Newt talks with Captain Tom Burbage, a former executive at Lockheed Martin and a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, who co-authored the book "Don't Give Up the Ship." He argues that politicizing the military undermines security, erodes readiness, and risks wartime defeat. Burbage shares his extensive military and aerospace industry experience, highlighting concerns about the current state of military recruitment, retention, and readiness. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining a strong national defense and the detrimental effects of divisive ideologies on military effectiveness. They also discuss the mission of the Calvert Task Group, a collective of former military officers advocating for a return to traditional military values and policies.

Guest:

Captain Tom Burbage

Don’t Give Up the Ship