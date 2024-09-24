Newt talks with former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, about his new book, "Risks and Returns: Creating Success in Business and Life."

Newt talks with Wilbur Ross, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and renowned investment banker, he shares insights from his new book, "Risks and Returns: Creating Success in Business and Life." Ross recounts his journey from humble beginnings in New Jersey to his education at Yale and Harvard, and his 55-year career on Wall Street, where he restructured over $400 billion in assets. He discusses his tenure as Secretary of Commerce under President Trump, his approach to distressed securities, and his role in renegotiating NAFTA. Ross also reflects on his early life lessons, his transition from Democrat to Republican, and his unique experiences with Donald Trump.

Guest:

Wilbur Ross

Risks and Returns: Creating Success in Business and Life