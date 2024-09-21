Newt talks with author, Max Boot, about his New York Times bestseller, “Reagan: His Life and Legend.”

Newt talks with Max Boot, a senior fellow for National Security Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations and a bestselling author. They discuss Boot's new book, "Reagan: His Life and Legend," which has been acclaimed as the definitive biography of President Ronald Reagan. Boot shares insights from his extensive research, highlighting Reagan's ideological journey from a New Deal Democrat to a conservative icon, his pragmatic approach to governance, and his significant role in ending the Cold War. The conversation also touches on Reagan's early life, his Hollywood career, and his impactful speeches, including the famous "A Time for Choosing" speech. Boot emphasizes Reagan's ability to balance ideology with pragmatism, a lesson he believes is crucial for today's political leaders.

Guest:

Max Boot

Reagan: His Life and Legend