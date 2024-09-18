Newt talks with former Congressman Vin Weber about Minnesota politics and Gov. Tim Walz.

Newt talks with former Minnesota Congressman Vin Weber. They discuss his political journey and his views on the current political landscape in Minnesota. Weber, a founder of the Conservative Opportunity Society, shares his insights on the rise of Governor Tim Walz, the current governor of Minnesota and the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. Weber criticizes Walz's fiscal policies, claiming they have led to a significant increase in taxes and a decrease in private sector job creation. He also discusses Walz's controversial stance on issues such as immigration and transgender rights. Weber expresses concern about the direction of Minnesota politics, citing a shift towards progressive values and a disregard for parental rights. Despite his criticisms, Weber maintains his love for Minnesota and encourages listeners to visit the state.

Guest:

Vin Weber