Newt discusses Tuesday night’s presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Newt analyzes the presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Newt observes that Harris focused on style over substance, while Trump emphasized key issues like the economy and immigration. The debate was marked by perceived bias from the ABC News moderators, who appeared to be more supportive of Harris. Despite Harris's polished presentation, Newt argues that Trump effectively addressed the core concerns of voters, particularly on economic issues. Polls taken after the debate suggest that while Harris performed well stylistically, Trump gained ground on substantive issues, reflecting a divide between elite opinions and those of the general public.

