Newt talks with Executive Producer Vivek Ramaswamy and Producer Sean Wolfington about their new film, “City of Dreams.”

"City of Dreams" is a new film that tells the story of Jesús, a young Mexican boy whose dreams of becoming a soccer star are shattered when he's trafficked across the border and sold to a sweatshop in Los Angeles. The film, written and directed by Mohit Ramchandani and produced by Roadside Attractions, is a thrilling narrative that sheds light on the issue of child trafficking and forced labor in the United States. The film's executive producer, Vivek Ramaswamy and producer, Sean Wolfington, discuss the importance of the film and the need for action against child trafficking. The film is currently in theaters nationwide.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Sean Wolfington

