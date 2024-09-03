Newt talks with six-time heavyweight boxing champion David Nino Rodriguez.

Newt talks with David Nino Rodriguez, a former heavyweight boxing champion whose career was abruptly halted by a near-fatal attack. Rodriguez shares his journey from being an undefeated boxer to surviving an attempted murder that left him with hundreds of stitches and a broken spirit. He discusses his struggle with destructive behavior, addiction, and suicidal thoughts, and his eventual redemption as an advocate for bullied children. Rodriguez also talks about his transition from boxing to podcasting, where he candidly discusses his experiences and reaches millions of viewers annually. Despite the challenges he faced, Rodriguez's story is a testament to resilience and the power of second chances.

David Nino Rodriguez

When The Lights Go Out