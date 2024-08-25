Newt talks with Republican pollster, John McLaughlin, and Democrat pollster, Doug Sosnik, about current polling since President Biden dropped out of the race.

Newt talks with John McLaughlin and Doug Sosnik, two experienced pollsters, about recent political events: including Joe Biden's withdrawal and Kamala Harris' nomination. They also discuss the impact of the Obama team on Harris’ campaign and the potential influence of Millennials and Gen Z on future politics. The conversation further delves into the tribalism in politics, the role of education level in political alignment, and the weaponization of politics. They also discuss the role of the national media.

