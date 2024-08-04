Newt talks with Charlie Spiering about his new book, “Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House.”

In a very detailed conversation about Vice President Kamala Harris’ life, Newt talks with journalist and author, Charlie Spiering. His new book is “Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House.” They discuss Kamala Harris' early life, her upbringing, her education, including her formative teen years in Montreal, and her decision to attend Howard University. They discuss Harris's political career, including her time as District Attorney, her relationship with former Mayor of San Francisco, Willie Brown, and her decision to run for Attorney General. They also describe her U.S. Senate career, her run for the presidency in 2020 – ultimately becoming Vice President, and now the Democrats nominee for president in 2024.

