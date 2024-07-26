Newt talks with retired Secret Service Agents, Bill Livingood and Jerry Bechtle about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Newt talks with retired Secret Service Agents, Bill Livingood and Jerry Bechtle about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. They discuss the training a Secret Service agent goes through, which includes physical training, weapons training, and first aid training. The conversation also touches on the history of the Secret Service, and the dual roles of the Secret Service in protection and crime investigation.

Follow and listen to more of Newt's World:

Guests: Bill Livingood and Jerry Bechtle

Bill Livingood

Jerry Bechtle

Newt's Latest Podcasts: