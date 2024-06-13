Newt talks with members of his Inner Circle and answers their questions.

Newt discusses a range of topics including the declining approval rating of President Biden, the rise of populist conservatism in Europe, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Gaza. He also talks about the conviction of Donald Trump in New York, which he believes is a fake conviction, and how it has surprisingly strengthened Trump's position. He also discusses the tension between the establishment and populist wings in Congress, and the need for reform in higher education to counter anti-American sentiments. He encourages listeners to join his Inner Circle Club for more in-depth discussions. Become a member of Newt’s Inner Circle by going to newtsinnercircle.com

