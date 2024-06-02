Newt discusses the upcoming election with two experienced pollsters, John McLaughlin and Doug Sosnik.

Newt discusses the upcoming election with two experienced pollsters, John McLaughlin and Doug Sosnik. They discuss key issues voters are considering, the six or seven states that could vote either way, and the potential closeness of the election. McLaughlin and Sosnik agree that the race has been stable since last November, with Trump maintaining a narrow lead. They also discuss the potential impact of third-party candidates and the importance of voter turnout.

