Newt talks with Trita Parsi, Executive Vice President of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, about the recent helicopter crash that killed Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Newt talks with Trita Parsi, Executive Vice President of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, about the recent helicopter crash that killed Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Parsi discusses the potential implications of this event on Iran's future and its impact on the Middle East. They also discuss the complex political landscape of Iran, including the role of the Supreme Leader and the country's nuclear program. The conversation also touches on Iran's relationships with other countries and organizations, such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas.

Follow and listen to more of Newt's World:

Guest:

Trita Parsi

Newt's Latest Podcasts: