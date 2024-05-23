Newt talks with Robert Enlow, President and CEO of EdChoice, about their new EdChoice and Morning Consult survey of teachers and teens and shares some of the revealing results.

The American K-12 education system is experiencing a decline in teacher morale, according to a recent survey by EdChoice and Morning Consult. Factors contributing to teacher job dissatisfaction include stagnant wages, the rising cost of post-secondary education and a lack of job security. The survey found that only 39% of teachers believe K-12 education is on the right track in their local school district, and only 15% would recommend the teaching profession to friends and family. Robert Enlow, President and CEO of EdChoice, suggests that the solution lies in school choice, which allows parents to choose the best educational setting for their children. He also highlights the need for better integration of technology in the classroom and warns of a looming fiscal cliff for schools as pandemic funding runs out.

Teacher Survey: https://www.edchoice.org/engage/new-k-12-teacher-survey-indicates-morale-crisis-among-educators/

Oped: Blowing Past the Warning Signs: The Teacher Morale Crash is Here

Teen Survey: https://www.edchoice.org/engage/what-new-teen-polling-tells-us-about-the-state-of-k-12-education-in-2024/

Oped: The State of the American Teenager: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/state-american-teenager

Guest: Robert C. Enlow

