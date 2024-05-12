Newt talks with Dr. Greg Autry about his new book with Peter Navarro, Red Moon Rising: How America Will Beat China on the Final Frontier .

Newt talks with Dr. Greg Autry, author of "Red Moon Rising: How America Will Beat China on the Final Frontier". They discuss the new space race between the United States and China, with the moon as the ultimate high ground. Autry highlights the vast lunar resources that could determine the quality of life on earth in the future. He also discusses the potential of space for manufacturing and medical advancements, such as growing stem cells and creating pharmaceuticals in zero gravity. However, Autry expresses concern about the United States’ ability to beat China to the moon, citing a lack of top-level support in the current administration for the space program.

Red Moon Rising: How America Will Beat China on the Final Frontier

