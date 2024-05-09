Newt talks with Brigadier General Anthony Tata (U.S. Army, Retired) about Israel’s recent invasion of Rafah and the ongoing Israel – Hamas War.

Newt talks with Brigadier General Anthony Tata (U.S. Army, Retired) about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli Defense Force has taken control of the border crossing at Rafah and is focusing on destroying Hamas targets. There are also ongoing talks of a ceasefire to free remaining hostages. Tata provides his expert analysis on the situation. He believes that Israel must destroy Hamas to ensure the security of the Israeli people. They also discuss the rise of pro-Palestinian protests in the United States, and Tata's career as a novelist.

Click Here to Listen to More Episodes of Newt's World

Guest: Brigadier General Anthony J. Tata

General Anthony J. Tata

The Phalanx Code

Newt's Latest Podcasts: