Newt talks with Les Leopold about his new book, Wall Street’s War on Workers .

Newt talks with Les Leopold about his new book, "Wall Street's War on Workers". He explains how corporations in the U.S. have used mass layoffs and stock buybacks to enrich shareholders at the expense of employees. Leopold argues that these practices have contributed to the decline in support for the Democratic Party among urban and rural workers. He suggests that the party has failed to address the issue of mass layoffs and has instead supported policies that have led to job instability. Leopold proposes solutions such as limiting stock buybacks to 2% and preventing companies with government contracts from laying off workers.

Guest: Les Leopold

