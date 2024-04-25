Newt talks with Neil Chilson, of the Abundance Institute, about Artificial Intelligence public policy.

Newt discusses the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Neil Chilson, the leader of AI policy at the Abundance Institute. Chilson explains that while AI has the potential to revolutionize various sectors, including healthcare and creative fields, there is a pervasive fear and pessimism surrounding the technology. He argues that this fear-based approach could hinder the full potential of AI. Chilson also discusses the Abundance Institute's focus on Artificial Intelligence and energy, emphasizing the need for regulatory changes to foster innovation in these areas. He invites those interested in a positive technological future to get involved with the Abundance Institute.

Guest: Neil Chilson

Neil Chilson

Abundance Institute

