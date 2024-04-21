Newt talks with Brett Tolman, Executive Director of Right on Crime, about the organization's efforts to reform the criminal justice system.

Newt’s guest is Brett Tolman, a former U.S. Attorney and Executive Director of Right on Crime. They discuss the organization's efforts to reform the criminal justice system. Right on Crime, part of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, advocates for alternative sentencing, parole expansion, and evidence-based programs to improve the success rate of those reentering society. Tolman highlights the Safer Supervision Act, a bipartisan bill that would allow individuals who have served half of their supervision term and maintained good conduct to request early termination. He also emphasizes the importance of accountability and redemption in the criminal justice system.

Click Here to Listen to More Episodes of Newt's World

Guest: Brett Tolman

Brett Tolman

Criminal Justice Reform is Alive, Thank Conservatives – Los Angeles Times

[embed]https://www.gingrich360.com/2024/03/27/congress-must-pass-the-safer-supervision-act/[/embed]

Newt's Latest Podcasts: