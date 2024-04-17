Newt talks with Gianno Caldwell about welfare reform.

Newt’s guest is Gianno Caldwell, a Fox News analyst and founder of a bipartisan consulting firm. He discusses his journey from growing up in poverty on the south side of Chicago to becoming a successful political strategist and author. Caldwell shares his experiences with the welfare system, his views on welfare reform, and his belief in the power of hard work and self-belief. He also discusses his role as a Republican strategist, his work with Fox News, and his efforts to combat violent crime following the murder of his brother. Caldwell's book, "Taken For Granted: How Conservatism Can Win Back the Americans That Liberalism Failed," is available on Amazon and in bookstores everywhere.

Click Here to Listen to More Episodes of Newt's World

Guest: Gianno Caldwell

Gianno Caldwell

Taken for Granted: How Conservatism Can Win Back the Americans That Liberalism Failed

Articles:

I saw what welfare did to my family — we need common-sense work requirements – New York Post

All People Are ‘Entitled to the Opportunity to Pursue the American Dream’: Gianno Caldwell – Fox News

Newt's Latest Podcasts: